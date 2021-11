The angular SUV you’re looking at is dubbed the WEY Cybermoccr and it has been unveiled at the ongoing Guangzhou Auto Show.

The Cybermoccr is based around the regular WEY Mocha (badged as the Coffee 01 in Europe) which first hit the Chinese market earlier this year. Although the Cybermoccr’s underpinnings are familiar, it has undergone a series of significant styling modifications that give it a boxier and more retro design.