Guess Which Political Side Loves Rivian More? Rivian's RJ Scaringe Schools The WOKE Moderator!

In the ever-polarized world of American politics, electric vehicles (EVs) have often been caught in the crossfire. Critics on one side decry them as symbols of liberal environmentalism, while others see them as innovative solutions transcending ideology. Rivian, the up-and-coming EV manufacturer, has navigated this landscape under the leadership of CEO RJ Scaringe. During a recent high-profile interview at the Fortune Brainstorm AI conference, Scaringe addressed a pointed question from the moderator about the political leanings of Rivian's customer base. The exchange highlighted how EVs are perceived in a divided nation, with Scaringe emphasizing that product appeal should override political biases. He recounted how assumptions about EV buyers often skew toward one end of the spectrum, but reality paints a different picture.



Surprisingly, Scaringe revealed that Rivian's R1 buyers are split almost evenly—roughly 50/50 between conservatives and liberals. This near-parity challenges the notion that EVs are a "left-leaning" choice, as he noted during the discussion. "I think that's extraordinarily powerful news," Scaringe said, pointing out that thousands of customers from across the political aisle are drawn to Rivian's vehicles for their features, not politics. This balance suggests EVs can appeal broadly, even amid policy shifts like potential rollbacks on incentives.



Scaringe's comments come at a pivotal time for Rivian, as the company ramps up production and eyes mass-market models like the R2. By depoliticizing EVs, he aims to expand Rivian's "welcome mat" to all Americans, regardless of voting habits. Data from Rivian's sales shows Republicans and Democrats alike valuing performance, sustainability, and adventure—core to the brand's identity. This 50/50 split could signal a shift in the EV market, proving that innovation unites more than it divides. As political winds change, Rivian's approach might just steer the industry toward inclusivity.



Are you surprised it's so balanced?



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RJ Scaringe with a great answer to this incredibly woke moderator pic.twitter.com/tUhl4YijN6 — David Moss (@DavidMoss) March 14, 2026



Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe in a live SXSW panel on why you should buy a Rivian R2 pic.twitter.com/9PpYpVDKy6 — David Moss (@DavidMoss) March 14, 2026



