HAAS Formula 1 Team Removes Russian Flag Colors From Race Team

This morning, Haas F1 driver Nikita Mazepin — son of Dmitry Mazepin, who chairs the Russian fertilizer producer that sponsors the team — said that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was ultimately of no significance to him, because he’s “a big supporter of sports without politics.” This was mere hours before sports and politics clashed in an entirely predictable way that has directly impacted Mazepin, because now his car has lost its biggest sponsor. Haas announced it will run a stark white livery for Friday’s final test session at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, devoid of Uralkali branding and the usual red and blue stripes, per Motorsport.com and The Race. While this decision so far only impacts tomorrow’s activity, if the current conflict drags on, it’s entirely likely that the VF-22 chassis will be left without its title sponsor and colors — the very colors of the Russian flag — for the start of the 2022 season in Bahrain next month.



