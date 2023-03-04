HAIL MARY? GM On Track To BUILD 100k EVs In TOTAL For 2023. Tesla Does That In THREE WEEKS!

Spies,



What's wrong with these numbers and why isn't the mainstream media calling Mary Barra out on this???









Help me please understand.

So GM announced they sold a total of 20,670 EVs in Q1.

Then they state: "on track to build 50,000 EVs in NA through June and double that in the second half."

Is that

- 150,000 for all of 2023 or

- 212,010 for all of 2023 ? pic.twitter.com/iX5RtWDSo1 — ?? Alexandra Merz (@TeslaBoomerMama) April 3, 2023



