Former-England player and Football pundit Ian Wright has been slapped with a six-month driving ban for speeding.



Match of the Day presenter Wright, 57, admitted speeding before a magistrates' hearing in South West London.



He was caught driving at 69mph in a 40mph zone on his Triumph motorcycle in Twickenham on August 4.



Seems a little HARSH to us. How about just a stiff fine?



