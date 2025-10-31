It’s Halloween—the one night when the dashboard glow feels like a séance, and every shadow on the windshield looks like it’s reaching for the wheel. The Agents at AutoSpies.com are cruising the dark web of your nightmares, hunting the ultimate automotive ghost story.



Picture this: a lone Tesla on a deserted Oregon highway, autopilot disengaged by an unseen hand. Or a ’69 Mustang stalling outside an abandoned asylum, doors locking in perfect unison. Maybe it was you—white-knuckling through a cornfield detour, radio cycling through dead stations chanting your name.



We’ve all felt it: the prickle when the fuel gauge drops with no explanation, the silhouette in the passenger seat that wasn’t there at the last mile marker. Tonight, those stories crawl out of the glovebox.



Drop your tale in the comments. The one that makes us check the locks twice wins eternal glory (and maybe a haunted keychain). Bonus points for dashcam proof, EVP audio, or unexplained frost on the windshield in July.



From the Agents at AutoSpies.com, may your trunk be filled with candy, your tires scream only on purpose, and your rearview mirror stay empty of anything that doesn’t blink or flash.



Happy Halloween—now confess: what’s the spookiest thing YOU'VE ever encountered in a vehicle or on a drive?







