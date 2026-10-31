HALLOWEEN 2026! People Are DYING To Drive In THIS TESLA!

Halloween 2026 is upon us, and the auto world often ramps up its promotional efforts with clever campaigns designed to stand out amid the seasonal noise. Brands frequently embrace the spooky theme through themed events, limited-edition wraps, or interactive social media challenges that draw in enthusiasts and casual observers alike. This year, one high-profile player has opted for a street-level surprise in a key testing hub, blending cutting-edge technology with lighthearted holiday flair in a way that invites double-takes from locals going about their day.



Tesla is celebrating Halloween this year by having a Cybercab autonomously drive around Austin with skeletons inside. The purpose-built robotaxi, already familiar on Austin streets for its lack of a steering wheel or pedals, took on an extra seasonal twist by ferrying a pair of bony passengers through the city. Video of the gold-colored vehicle cruising with its skeletal companions has circulated widely, capturing the car handling real-world traffic while the empty-looking seats hold only the plastic decorations. The stunt plays on the novelty of unsupervised autonomy, turning an everyday demonstration of Tesla’s Full Self-Driving technology into a visual gag that fits the holiday perfectly.



Onlookers have reacted with amusement, noting how the setup tests whether people even notice an “empty” Cybercab before spotting the unusual cargo. It underscores the company’s willingness to inject humor into its autonomy efforts while the Cybercab continues paid rides and testing across a growing geofenced area of the Texas capital. Such moves keep the vehicle in the public eye as Tesla scales its robotaxi ambitions, all while giving Austin residents a memorable Halloween encounter with the future of transportation.



We wish all Auto Spies readers a safe, fun, and happy Halloween. What are your plans for the day?











Tesla is celebrating Halloween this year by having a Cybercab autonomously drive around Austin with skeletons inside haha ?? https://t.co/NPhAhEkQoB — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) October 31, 2026



