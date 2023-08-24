HAPPY DAYS? Tesla Charges Up For Hollywood Drive-In Movie-Themed Supercharger Diner!

Permit clearance has been secured by Tesla for its Diner and Drive-In Movie Supercharger situated in Los Angeles. These details have been revealed through documents accessed by Teslarati, originating from the LA Department of Building and Safety.

For a number of years, Tesla has been hinting at the potential creation of a Supercharger station that combines a drive-in movie theater and a diner. This unique establishment is projected to encompass 32 charging stalls, two screens for showcasing iconic movie clips, and a restaurant featuring rooftop seating.
While the original plan was to construct this facility across a set of lots in Santa Monica, the decision was made to relocate it further East to Hollywood. The new site will be positioned at 7001 W. Santa Monica Boulevard.







