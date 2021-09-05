HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY! Tell Us Your BEST MOM IN THE CAR Memory/Memories You Have.

Happy Mother's Day to all the moms from Auto Spies. We are all lucky to have you in our lives past and present.



My mom Valentina passed in 2005 but not a day goes by when I don't think of her.



And I remember many of the great memories of her happened on road trips in the car. My Dad always had 383 Dodge Polara's and 440 Monaco's so the rides were powerful, memorable, funny and so many are ingrained in my mind.



I learned a lot about her childhood growing up and stories of our relatives and family history. Plus, got to hear some great mom/dad arguments LOL!



So give a shout out to YOUR mom in the comments and tell us a favorite mom in the car story.





