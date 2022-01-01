HAPPY NEW YEAR 2022! Here Are 11 New EV's Coming. Is It JUST Us Or Is The ONLY FRESH And EXCITING One The Tesla CyberTruck?

Tesla is still the world’s most dominant electric vehicle force, but competition is coming.

The world’s most valuable car company, with a market value north of $930 billion, outpaced all other automakers in electric vehicle sales through the first three quarters of 2021. But Tesla is from alone in a market that becomes more packed with competition with each passing year.



Here are 11 of the most anticipated new electric vehicles expected to hit the market next year, including the Tesla Cybertruck and others that could challenge for EV supremacy:



Ford’s F-150 Lightning

Tesla Cybertruck

Rivian R1S

Lucid Air Pure

Fisker Ocean

Canoo

BMW iX

Cadillac Lyriq

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Nissan Ariya

Kia EV6



Is it JUST us Spies? Or are ALL of these outside of CyberTruck BORING and just better SAMENESS in the EV space? What, if ANYTHING are they bringing NEW to the game cause we don't see it.



I mean outside of Tesla none of these is even as exciting and hot as say the new Ford Bronco?



Also, we hope you're all having a safe and happy new year and wish the best for you and yours in 2022!









