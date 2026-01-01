HAPPY NEW YEAR 2026! Would THIS Be The PERFECT WAY To Start YOURS If You Found THIS Under Your Tree?

Agent001 submitted on 1/1/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 4:38:30 PM
Now THIS would be a HAPPY NEW YEAR!Wishing all of you the BEST YEAR EVER in 2026!!!SPY before you buy!It’s way better than a coffee table, don’t you think? pic.twitter.com/VKPGFvnCMD— Tyler Hoover (@HooviesGarage) December 31, 2025
