HAPPY THANKSGIVING From Auto Spies! Do You Have Any Traditions That Involve Your Rides For The Holiday Weekend?

It's that time of year again. Time to be thankful for all we have, enjoy fun traditions, family, friends, eating and drinking too much (NOT while driving!) and OF COURSE, the PERSONAL traditions that you may have that are the icing on the cake.



But before we ask that question, we FIRST need to tell you how THANKFUL we are for you! You're the 'founders of our feast'! Ok, I've watched A Christmas Carol a few too many times!



Seriously folks, it wouldn't be Auto Spies without you and we are humbled by so many of you visiting and adding great flavor to the recipe and making us what we are today.



May God bless you and all your families during this BEST season of the year!



Now let's have some fun...Do you or friends and family have any cool CAR related traditions?



Or if NOT, tell us all what you're thankful for and what you do to make this season bright!



Happy Thanksgiving USA Spies and happy kickoff to the season!



All the best!



The Auto Spies!



One thing I'LL be doing is taking the new BRONCO out for a TURKEY TROT tomorrow before the big meal!

















