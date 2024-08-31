HATE The Design Of The Latest DEFENDERS Or GRENADIER And Just YEARN For The Old School Beast? Here's Your Answer!

Land Rover is now offering customers a “fully restored” ‘classic’ Defender with a 5-litre V8 petrol engine for £190,000 plus tax.



Values of the classic-shape Defenders have sky-rocketed since the car was discontinued in 2016, but Land Rover’s Works Bespoke division is offering customers like-new examples with a performance twist.



Although based on the classic Defender, in either three-door ‘90’ or five-door ‘110’ forms, the Classic Defender V8 by Works Bespoke will house a V8 petrol engine under its bonnet.



Second V8-engined classic from Land Rover



It’s the second time Land Rover has launched a V8-powered classic Defender since the old-shape car was discontinued, having already created the Works V8 in 2018.



As with a new Land Rover, customers can specify their Classic Defender V8 by Works Bespoke using an online configurator tool, and the restoration will “reflect [the customer’s] personality,” but the cars will be existing ‘used’ Defenders, rather than brand new vehicles. Instead, they will be restored to as-new condition.

Land Rover provides the donor vehicle



Land Rover itself is sourcing the donor cars for the project, picking out examples produced between 2012 and 2016, then “re-engineering” the vehicles to provide the “longevity, strength and enduring quality” more akin to that of a new production car.





















Full detsils at the link...





Read Article