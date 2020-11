A brand new BMW 7-Series sedan parked next to an equally brand-new Hongqi H9 sedan. Who has the biggest? The BMW's grille seems wider, but the Hongqi's grille is taller. Total grille surface seems about the same.



A draw, then? Nope, the Hongqi wins because the central bar of its grille runs up and over the bonnet, which adds just a bit of extra size. Congratulations to the Hongqi H9.