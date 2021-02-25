HEAR IT ROAR: C8 Corvette Z06 Prototype Spy Video Reveals What All That Power Sounds Like

While the video is grainy, there's a new opportunity to what is very likely the next-gen Chevy Corvette Z06 C8 on the road with a caravan of other 'Vettes and a Jaguar F-Type. You can hear it rev a little, too.

The Z06 is under heavy camouflage, and the video's low resolution doesn't make looking for design details on the car any easier. The engineers even have covers over the wheels. About halfway through the video, the camera zooms in, and it's possible to see the center-exit exhaust pipes. There appears to be a diffuser on each side of them.

 





