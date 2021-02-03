HEARTBREAKING: 27 People Being SMUGGLED From Mexico And STUFFED Inside Expedition CRASHES And At Least 15 Dead.

At least 15 people were killed Tuesday morning when an eight-seater SUV stuffed with 27 suspected undocumented immigrants collided with a semi-truck in Southern California.

The crash occurred on State Route 115 in the area of El Centro, 10 miles north of the US-Mexico border, at around 6:15am local time, authorities said.

The SUV, a Ford Expedition said to be carrying 27 passengers, had been driving westbound on Norrish Road when it traveled 'in the direct path' of a gravel truck heading northbound on 115.  ?





