HEATWAVE: What Ever Happened To Those Handy Air Conditioning Crotch Vents?

If you're reading this right now in the northern hemisphere, there's a good chance you're miserable. Heat waves are smashing records across the globe this summer, with my own city of Austin already having more days over 100° F in 2022 than on any year on record, per KXAN. It's only July! The year ain't even halfway over yet! Worst of all, it's a prime recipe for crotch sweat, one of the least pleasant and most persistent forms of sweat out there. Frankly, it's enough to make you want to saw open your car's dashboard and route in a crotch vent for the aircon, as one enterprising ToyotaNation forum member did after realizing that his Corolla already had a blank spot for it. Crotch vents used to be a thing across numerous makes of cars, from full-size Chevy trucks to Dodge Caravans and even the beloved fourth-gen Supra and FD RX-7, and it baffles my mind as to why they went away.



