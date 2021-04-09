HELLO TEXAS: Elon Says He Prefers TO Stay OUT Of Politics And Now The Idiot Cancel Squad Wants His Head. Do YOU Agree Or Should Politics Stay OUT Of Business?

When the goon squad of cancel culture agents decides to come after you....



Elon Musk tweeted the other day that he would prefer to stay OUT of politics when commenting about what's going on in Texas.



And of course, the cancellors up in the puzzle palace of insanity, have decided that he is a new target.



Dear world,



Next time you go car shopping and are looking at a shiny new Tesla remember that this motherfucker so many people thought was "so cool" will not stand up for a single woman in Texas after having just moved his company there.



"I would prefer to stay out of politics" https://t.co/uVDLlN9tc7 — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) September 4, 2021



So NOW, it's no longer ok to keep your political or religious beliefs to yourself? And if you don't join and push what THEY believe then you can no longer have a business? You need to be PUNISHED?



“If you support Tesla and SpaceX, you support dictatorships, voter restriction, and anti-abortion bills. Sounds harsh, but Elon Musk is not willing to speak out against Texas!”



“And we women, who currently have the funds to purchase your car, will stay out of your business. Have a nice life.”



“Too bad. I thought that was the car of the future. Musk proves he's OK sending women back 100 years. Time to look harder at the competitors. Lots of women car buyers.”



“And he's moving to a state which is "maximizing cumulative happiness" by prohibiting health mandates to combat deadly virus - resulting in full ICU's and death.”



“I am so tired of the “I want to stay out of politics” line. Such a cowardly position. It’s not “politics” - it’s VALUES. You either support a woman’s right to control her body or you don’t. Period.”



“Yeah, NO. There is no sitting out. This isn't Switzterland. Pick a side. I know I am on the right side.”



“Well, if this is true, the wealthy should no longer buy a Tesla full stop and BIDEN Musk should NOT get a dime or contract or anything from us!”



Note to the #Twitiban. Not everyone cares about politics like you. Everyone isn't outraged 24x7 about everything. SOME people choose to live their personal lives in private. When did THAT become WRONG?



