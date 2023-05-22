HELLO TEXAS! Outrageous Dealer Price Gouging: Absurd $300K+ With Markup For A Used Porsche Cayman! Unbelievable!

300k PLUS for a USED Porsche Cayman?



Check out the description of the product from these nuts...



"Some Have Said That The Definition of "Luck," is When "Preparation Meets Opportunity." Feeling Lucky Today? We Expect This 2023 Porsche Cayman GT4 RS to Sell Today, but Only to One "Lucky" Individual! No Longer Available Paint to Sample in Acid Green with Very Well Appointed Black with Deep Sea Blue Stitching Weissach - Some Highlighted Options Include Weissach Package - Porsche Ceramic Brakes PCCB - Front Axle Lift - LED Headlights PDLS - (Large Original Build Sheet Upon Request). See You at the Finish Line!!"



And it's not even a good SPEC!!!



What a world we're living in today!



Hat tip to @speedsportlife







Read Article