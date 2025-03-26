HEMI Powered Dodge Charger On The Way After EV Version Fails To Sell

The HEMI diehards have been waiting for this since they first heard that the new-generation Dodge Charger would only be offered as an EV or powered by the inline-six twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter Hurricane. The model might, indeed, become a true muscle car. The arrival of the HEMI in the Charger lineup is reportedly just a matter of time. Carlos Tavares has been unofficially held responsible for killing the HEMI. Now that the former CEO is out, the HEMI is back in. Rumors about its return have been snowballing since Tavares' abrupt resignation in December 2024, and it seems that its comeback is now only a matter of time. The production of the HEMI should kick off this summer at the Dundee Engine Plant (DEP) in Michigan. The HEMI used to roll off the production line of the Saltillo North Engine Plant in Saltillo, Mexico. Dodge had to retool the plant to build the twin-turbocharged inline-six Hurricane there.



Read Article