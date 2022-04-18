HERE COME THE KAREN'S FOR HUMMER! They Claim New Truck Is WORSE For The Environment Than A GAS Vehicle!

Agent001 submitted on 4/18/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:06:06 PM
Views : 562 | Category: Report Cards | Source: www.autospies.com
"Nearly every EV on the market will produce fewer carbon emissions than a gas-powered car, no matter where you charge it—except for the electric Hummer...the 4.5-ton Hummer EV is worse for the climate than many smaller, more efficient cars that burn gas."https://t.co/A6XFvaNzHC— David Zipper (@DavidZipper) April 18, 2022
