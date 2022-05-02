HERE COME THE KARENS! Kendall Jenner And Hailey Bieber Prefer Handicap Spots At Yoga.

Kendall Jenner, 26, and Hailey Bieber, 25, have made a bad habit of parking their expensive cars in handicap spots at Pilates, out of sheer convenience, and it's sparked outrage.

The supermodels - who are both able bodied and do not have handicap parking placards - have been photographed several times recently parking spots earmarked for the disabled.

Social media was alight with tweets from furious people on Friday - many of whom identified themselves as handicapped - appalled at the 'entitled spoiled' behavior being exhibited by the wealthy celebrities.






