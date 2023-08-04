HERE WE GO AGAIN! HOW Tired Of You Of Hearing The Magazines Telling You A Car That Has ZERO Chance Against Elon Is A Tesla KILLER?

The BMW i4 somehow manages to be both very new and already established at the same time. By using the bodyshell from the 4 Series Gran Coupé, BMW has managed to build an electric car that merges the familiar characteristics of a German premium “fastback” saloon with the quiet efficiency of an electric powertrain



Naturally, parallels will be drawn with alternative products from upstart brands Tesla and Polestar, while the Mercedes EQE was the Sunday Times Motor Awards Car of the Year 2022, so the i4 faces stiff competition.



But BMW is confident in its engineering and the i4 promises customers an appealing mix of quality, driving pleasure and range. To find out whether it can really deliver, we tested the i4 with the mid-range eDrive40 powertrain that’s set to be the best seller.



The BMW i4 is, in our view, one of the best electric cars on the market, and the mid-range eDrive40 model is the i4 to have. It combines everything that makes the 4 Series Gran Coupé great, then merges it with a first-rate electric powertrain.



All of which means you can forget Tesla, because the i4 is ahead in terms of quality, handling and ride comfort. The i4 is way better than the Polestar 2 on the latter front, too, though as usual Mercedes is a front-runner on comfort with the EQE.



The i4 is really only held back by rear seats that lack a little headroom for taller passengers. Were it not for the Porsche Taycan and Audi e-tron GT, this would be the best electric saloon or coupé money can buy.



Honestly, are you as sick as we are watching these large magazines gasping for life, trying to save their big ad deals with companies like BMW, by calling everything a Tesla killer?



The i4 has ZERO chance of beating Tesla. Is the new i4 good? Sure, but so what. There are a lot of decent EV destined for the dumpster. NO ONE will beat Elon in the electric game. NO ONE.





Read Article