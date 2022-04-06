HERE WE GO AGAIN! Media FAWNING Over Buick Wildcat EV. Have They THOUGHT To Ask The Question? WHO THE HELL WANTS AN OVERPRICED TWO-DOOR COUPE EV?! THINK YOU IDIOT'S!

I don't think there is anything that triggers me WORSE than the mainstream auto media's BLIND and UNENDING praise of GM's EV initiative.



Mary Barra could roll out a battery operated Aztek and these liberal auto writers (most) wouldn't even QUESTION it and spin a 'TESLA KILLER' tale out if it.



Here's the LATEST example...







Let's cover the obvious FIRST. It's decent looking on paper and reminds us of the best looking Saab ever, the Aero X2 concept.







But what we want to know is BEFORE these socialist writers (most of them) are ready to type the words 'Tesla Killer' is did they even think for ONE SECOND.....



WHO THE HELL WANTS OR WILL BUY AN OVERPRICED EV Coupe that won't be here for YEARS?!



Is the Wildcat Concept what the world is YEARNING for?



The answer of course is OBVIOUS. HELL THE F, NO!



Do these writers even question what GM says when they 'claim' they will beat Tesla in a few years?



How about with what they've shown so far, HOW?



The ONLY way they beat Tesla is by building a true Model 3 and Y killer and Elon BUYS them. The chances of any of that happening are slim and none.



Otherwise, Mary will be collecting her overpriced 'get the hell outta here' severance check and doing speeches 'EMPOWERING women taking about how amazing of a job she did.



But the media doesn't care. Because of their political beliefs and the agenda they will die for it doesn't matter if they destroy every auto company on earth in order to 'FIX' climate change. They won't because they are obviously delusional thinking even if every vehicle on earth becomes an EV they will reverse its course.



What say you Spies? Are you YEARNING for a 100k PLUS 2-door Wildcat Coupe EV from GM? Will you be putting your purchasing plans on hold to wait for it?













