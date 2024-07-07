HIGHWAY TO HEAVEN? OR HELL? GUESS Who Won The Deadliest Stretch Of Highway In The USA?

According to a recent report by the Daily Mail, the deadliest highway in America is Interstate 95, stretching from Miami to Houlton, Maine. This 1,908-mile-long road had the highest number of fatal accidents in 2021, with 83 recorded incidents. The report also highlights the high fatality rate on this highway, with 0.637 deaths per mile, making it the most dangerous road in the country.



The article goes on to list the top 25 deadliest highways in the United States, based on the number of vehicle-related fatalities per mile. Following I-95, the list includes Interstate 4 in Florida, US Route 192 in Florida, Interstate 17 in Arizona, and Interstate 45 in Texas, among others. These highways have fatality rates ranging from 0.521 to 1.134 deaths per mile.



The report also provides information on the deadliest cities along each highway. For example, Jacksonville, Florida, is the deadliest city on I-95, while Orlando, Florida, is the most dangerous city on I-4. The article points out that the majority of these dangerous highways are located in the South and along the East and West Coasts.



The article concludes by noting that while vehicle technology has improved in recent years, with more collision mitigation systems becoming prevalent, road fatalities are still among the top 15 causes of death in the US. This is a sobering reminder of the ongoing need for improved safety measures and driver education to reduce the number of fatal accidents on American highways.





Read Article