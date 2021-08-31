HIT OR MISS? Dodge Hornet Reboot To Be Built Along Side Of Alfa Romeo Tonale

If you've been into cars for a while, you might have a vague recollection of the boxy Dodge Hornet concept from 2006 Geneva Motor Show (pictured above). The brand allegedly revives that name for an upcoming compact crossover that shares underpinnings with the upcoming Alfa Romeo Tonale. A plug-in hybrid will be among the powertrain options, according to Mopar Insiders.

The Hornet will be the first Dodge PHEV, according to "sources close" to Mopar Insiders. It will reportedly use a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with electric assistance. The powertrain's output isn't yet available. The Tonale would be available with the PHEV, too.