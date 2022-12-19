HOA Tells Home Owner His Rivian R1T Pickup Is An Eyesore And Must Remain Hidden

When Weston Hills Country Club resident Glenn Gordon took delivery of his Rivian R1T, he did not expect the all-electric truck to become a pain point between himself and his HOA. The Rivian R1T is the first of its kind in Gordon’s neighborhood, and the HOA does not seem to be happy about the fact that the premium EV is a pickup truck. Gordon loves his truck. He ordered it a year ago and he loves the fact that it’s loaded to the teeth with tech and features. The Rivian R1T has become a point of attraction of sorts in his neighborhood, partly because there is really no other vehicle like it in the area. “Some are taking pictures of it. They say, ‘beautiful vehicle, can I see it?’ That’s the only comments I have got,” Gordon said. His HOA had a different opinion. Less than two weeks after taking delivery of his Rivian R1T, Gordon received a notice from his HOA telling him that he could not park his R1T in his driveway overnight. This was because Weston Hills has strict rules, written in the 1980s, for trucks, trailers, RV’s, and commercial vehicles. According to the HOA, Gordon must put his Rivian out of sight.







