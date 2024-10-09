HOLE-IN-ONE Or SLICE? Malbon Golf Editon Lexus GX. Are You A FAN Or A FOE Of The Setup? And Are Those The WEIRDEST WHEELS EVER?

The Malbon Edition Lexus GX, introduced in 2024, represents a unique collaboration between Lexus and Malbon Golf, targeting golf enthusiasts with a taste for luxury and adventure. This special edition SUV is designed to enhance the golfing experience by integrating custom features tailored for golfers. Key highlights include a distinctive fairway wrap, a pull-out storage box specifically designed to accommodate golf bags and clubs, and custom Malbon branding throughout the vehicle, from the grille to the headrests and even the wheels, which feature Malbon Buckets logo covers.



The vehicle doesn't just cater to aesthetic appeal but also focuses on functionality for golf outings. It includes a Pelican™ BX140R Cargo Case mounted on a Prinsu® Roof Rack for storing longer clubs, ensuring that all golfing equipment is transported in style and security. This edition of the GX 550 is not just about looks; it's built on the robust platform of the new Lexus GX, known for its off-road capabilities and luxurious interior, making it an ideal vehicle for both the course and the journey there.



The Malbon Edition will be showcased at various golf and automotive events throughout 2024, offering enthusiasts a firsthand look at this bespoke vehicle designed for the ultimate golf foursome.



What is YOUR opinion? Is it a hole-in-one or a slice?










































