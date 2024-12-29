HOLY 2010's! The Socials Are MOCKING This Design On The Porsche Macan EV. Do You Agree?

The infotainment system in the new Porsche Macan EV draws a striking resemblance to the interface of a Microsoft Windows phone from 2014, particularly in its layout and aesthetics. The Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system features a clean, tile-based interface that echoes the simplicity and functionality seen in early Windows phones. It includes a 12.6-inch curved digital instrument cluster and a 10.9-inch central touchscreen, with an optional additional screen for the front passenger. This setup supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, allowing for seamless smartphone integration, much like the broad app support on Windows phones. However, unlike the dated hardware of Windows phones, the Macan's system is built on the latest Android Automotive OS, offering over-the-air updates and a suite of modern connectivity options. The design choice might evoke nostalgia but is enhanced with contemporary technology, providing a user-friendly interface that's both intuitive and visually appealing.



The infotainment in the new Porsche Macan EV looks like a Microsoft Windows phone from 2014 pic.twitter.com/GQSLtMIbTM — Meccanica (@dictionaryhill) December 26, 2024



