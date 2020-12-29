HOLY CHRYSLER SEBRING RESURRECTION! WHAT Were The Bentley Designer's THINKING When They Did The New Continental's Tail Lights?

I've always loved the Bentley Continental. I remember driving the first gen version and it was instant LUST at first sight.



The 12-cyl drove like almost nothing ever. Like BUTTA!



And boy was it GOOD LOOKING!



Well, here's the new one and from every angle BUT the rear I think it's an improvement.



But the REAR, ESPECIALLY the tail lights! HOLY CHRYSLER SEBRING RESURRECTION that NO ONE wanted!



What the HELL where the designers thinking?



Oh, and that GREEN. What say you Spies? STUD or DUD?





























































