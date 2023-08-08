HOLY COPY BATMAN! China's Chery International To Bring To Market A Sedan Called The Luxeed EH3. After Seeing It, We Say It Should Be Called The TAY-8!

Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Technologies, recently unveiled the maiden collaboration between the tech powerhouse and Chinese auto manufacturer CheryAutoCo. The debut creation, an elegant sedan named EH3 under the Luxeed brand, signifies Huawei's ambitious foray into the automotive industry. This strategic partnership melds innovation and automotive prowess, foreshadowing a dynamic shift in the market. Anticipation builds as the EH3, a symbol of the Luxeed brand's future-oriented philosophy, is set to grace roads worldwide after its impending official launch later this year. Huawei's diversification into automobiles adds a new dimension to its multifaceted technological empire.



