HOLY GRAIL? Finest Preservation Ever Of A McLaren F1 Coming To Auction?

The brainchild of celebrated designer Gordon Murray, the McLaren F1 was envisioned as the ultimate road car – a true Formula 1 car for the road. This F1, chassis 029, has rarely been seen in public having spent most of its existence hidden away in a private Japanese collection. Having covered less than 390 kilometers from new, this 1995 McLaren F1 remains in pristine, original condition, down to its date-coded Goodyear Eagle F1 tires, ranking it among the finest and best-preserved examples extant.



Auction Details: August 13 & 14, 2021











