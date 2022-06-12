HOLY HYPERCAR BATMAN! LMP2 Class Being AXED From WEC In 2024?

The LMP2 prototype class is looking increasingly likely to be dropped from the World Endurance Championship for 2024 as the Hypercar category grows.



A plan to reshape the WEC without LMP2 except for the Le Mans 24 Hours double-points round will be put to the FIA World Motor Sport Council on Friday, Autosport understands.



It reflects the likely growth in Hypercar entries in what will be the second season in which LMDh hybrid prototypes against the Le Mans Hypercars introduced in 2021 in the top division of the WEC.



Next season there will be a minimum of 11 Hypercar entries from Toyota, Ferrari, Peugeot, Porsche and Cadillac and potentially as many as 15 if Glickenhaus and Vanwall are present with two car entries.



More details at the link...







Read Article