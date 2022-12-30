HOLY MAD MAX! China Shows Off ITS Cybertruck Competitor!

HOLY MAD MAX! The IAT T-Mad



What's better? This or Elon's baby? Or should we say WHICH is worse?







China's Cybertruck! The IAT T-Mad is a concept of an electric pick-up truck unveiled at the 2022 Guangzhou motor show. It measures 5878mm (231.4in) in length and 2029mm (79.9in) in height. Projected range put at 800km (497 miles) - upgradable to 1000km (621 miles), says IAT. pic.twitter.com/Y7VYzEI5xq — Greg Kable (@GregKable) December 30, 2022



