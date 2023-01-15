HOLY YELLOWSTONE! Wyoming To BAN Sales Of Electric Vehicles By 2035?

The Wyoming Legislature is considering a resolution to phase out sales of new electric vehicles in the Cowboy State by 2035.



The resolution’s sponsors say Senate Joint Resolution 4 is a response to laws other states are implementing to eliminate gas-powered vehicles.



The resolution’s sponsor, Sen. Jim Anderson, R-Casper, told Cowboy State Daily the intention of the proposal, titled “Phasing Out New Electric Vehicle Sales By 2035,” is to push back against bans on new sales of cars with internal combustion engines in states like California and New York.



“A JOINT RESOLUTION expressing support for phasing out the sale of new electric vehicles in Wyoming by 2035. WHEREAS, phasing out the sale of new electric vehicles in Wyoming by 2035 will ensure the stability of Wyoming's oil and gas industry and will help preserve the country's critical minerals for vital purposes.”



