HORRIFYING VIDEO! Woman And Child In Stroller MOWED OVER By Drugged Out Teen!

Agent001 submitted on 8/18/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:19:04 AM

Views : 460 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Horrifying video shows a woman pushing a baby in a stroller when they are mowed down by a driver in Venice, later identified by police as a 16-year-old under the influence of drugs.





HORRIFYING VIDEO! Woman And Child In Stroller MOWED OVER By Drugged Out Teen!

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)