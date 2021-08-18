HORRIFYING VIDEO! Woman And Child In Stroller MOWED OVER By Drugged Out Teen!

Agent001 submitted on 8/18/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:19:04 AM
Horrifying video shows a woman pushing a baby in a stroller when they are mowed down by a driver in Venice, later identified by police as a 16-year-old under the influence of drugs.HORRIFYING VIDEO: Woman, baby in stroller mowed down in Venice by teen driver on drugs, police sayhttps://t.co/M7iorsDyzh— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) August 18, 2021
