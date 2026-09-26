HOT DESIRE Or DUMPSTER FIRE? RATE The Design Of The New BMW X5!

The fifth-generation BMW X5, internally designated G65, was revealed on 30 June 2026. First combustion variants are scheduled to reach markets from late November 2026, with plug-in hybrid and fully electric iX5 versions following in early 2027.The exterior adopts BMW’s Neue Klasse design language. The front end is upright. It features a vertically oriented kidney grille with Iconic Glow illumination that operates day and night and forms part of welcome and departure lighting sequences. Headlights incorporate new double-X light icons, used for the first time on a production BMW. These combine low beam, daytime running lights, side lights and turn signals in a single housing. In certain markets the X graphic can be deactivated so that only diagonal elements remain illuminated.



Side surfaces are large and relatively unadorned compared with the preceding G05 generation. Conventional mid-door handles are replaced by BMW Winglets: slim tabs mounted in the B- and C-pillars. The doors can be opened electrically by touch, key fob or app; a mechanical release remains available. Window seals are flush with the body. Wheel arches are geometrically defined. Standard wheels start at 21 inches on many variants; 23-inch wheels are offered for the first time on an X5. The wheelbase is 2.4 inches longer than the outgoing model. Overall proportions retain a long hood, strong shoulder line and cabin positioned toward the rear axle.



At the rear the split tailgate used on previous X5 generations is discontinued and replaced by a single-piece liftgate. Taillights are thinner and more horizontal than on the prior generation. Eleven exterior paint colours are listed, including several new metallic and Frozen Individual finishes.The same basic exterior design language is applied across combustion, plug-in hybrid and battery-electric versions, with detail differences such as front intake treatment according to cooling requirements.



Take a look at these real-life pics and give us YOUR rating the design in the comments.



Thanks to 00R for the tipoff...









Got to check out the 2027 BMW X5!

by u/GlazonyourSix in BMW



