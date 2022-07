A petrol head filmed his beloved £200,000 Lamborghini supercar burst into flames while he was on a trip out with his daughter.



Ciro Ciampi, 45, and his daughter Tia were enjoying a drive in the Lamborghini Aventator LP 700-4 roadster when smoke began pouring out of the rear engine bay.



He was safely able to evacuate the youngster before alerting authorities to his predicament.



The £200,000 V-12 supercar had been sat in the sun all day at an automotive show.





