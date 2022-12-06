HOT News And Details Of The Upcoming BMW M2. Will It Be the MOST M-AZING One YET?

It will come with rear-wheel drive and two optional transmission types, the manual 6-speed gearbox and the 8-speed M Steptronic gearbox. An M Carbon roof and an M Carbon seat will be available as special equipment options.






