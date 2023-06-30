HOT RUMOR! GLUT Of Cadillac Inventory ESCALADING QUICKLY?

We can't confirm this is a GM corporate lot or a large dealer but it appears unsold Escalade inventory is piling up based on this video.

Can any of our dealer contacts confirm or deny this?





@sinneraa #2023escalade #auction ? original sound - Abdulthedealer



