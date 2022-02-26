HOW BAD Are GAS PRICES in YOUR Area? Post Them!

Agent001 submitted on 2/26/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:41:27 PM

Views : 368 | Category: Spy News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Gas prices are out of control.

In LA they're already OVER $6 a GALLON!

Post what the latest prices are for gas in your area and what YOU paid on your last visit.



HOW BAD Are GAS PRICES in YOUR Area? Post Them!

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)