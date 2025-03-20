HOW BAD Does California Need Their OWN DOGE? Los Angeles Spent $176 MILLION Dollars Trying To Collect $110 MILLION In Traffic Fines!

The City of Los Angeles exemplifies inefficiency in its handling of traffic ticket fines, particularly parking citations, where the costs of enforcement consistently outstrip the revenue generated. Each year, L.A. issues nearly $2 million in parking citations, a figure that might suggest a robust revenue stream. However, as reported by John Fenoglio on March 19, 2025, the city spends significantly more—approximately $176 million annually—to collect just $110 million in fines. This results in a staggering $66 million deficit, highlighting a system where administrative and enforcement expenses undermine any financial benefit.



This inefficiency isn’t new. Since at least 2016, L.A. has hemorrhaged money on parking enforcement, with the cost of issuing tickets ballooning beyond the revenue they yield. The process involves labor-intensive efforts—traffic officers, administrative staff, and legal proceedings for contested tickets—all of which inflate expenditures. Meanwhile, the city’s approach fails to adapt, clinging to a model that prioritizes volume over viability. Critics argue this reflects broader mismanagement, where the pursuit of fines becomes a goal unto itself, detached from fiscal rationality or public good.



The implications extend beyond finances. High enforcement costs erode public trust, casting the city as more interested in penalizing residents than serving them. With millions spent chasing diminishing returns, L.A. could redirect resources to more effective priorities—like infrastructure or public safety. Instead, it remains trapped in a cycle of wasteful spending, proving that even a seemingly straightforward revenue tool can become a fiscal sinkhole in the hands of an inefficient bureaucracy.















