HOW BAD WILL IT FLOP? Acura Announces Pricing For Its All-Electric ZDX Line.

All we will say is it WON'T end pretty for the all-electric Acura EV.what's YOUR call on it?NEWS: Acura has revealed final U.S. pricing for their first all-electric SUV, the ZDX and ZDX Type S.Starting prices• ZDX RWD: $64,500 (325 mile range)• ZDX AWD: $68,500 (315 mile range)• ZDX Type S: $73,500 (AWD, 500hp, 288 mile range)• Deliveries start Spring 2024 pic.twitter.com/cbSsNKo5cB— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) February 18, 2024
