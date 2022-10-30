HOW Bad Are Things Getting In The Car Business? Check Out The BRANDON Inspired SPECIALS From Jeep

This economy is getting worse and worse. Everywhere you look, things UNHEARD of are happening for the first time in it seems since Jimmy Carter was President.



Check THIS out.



6.12% interest rate!!!







JEEP, Is advertising THIS as a ''SPECIAL' on their incentives and offer section.



When is the last time you saw an AUTO COMPANY SHOWCASE a rate THIS BAD as a 'SPECIAL'?



Stuff like this doesn't give the economists the warm and fuzzies that this mess is ending anytime soon.



Are you as over this nonsense as we are???



THANKS BRANDON!









