HOW Bad Were The Ford EV Sales Numbers Announced Today? Here's A Stat That Will Sober People Up

Ford Motor Company, once a symbol of American automotive dominance, is facing a bumpy road ahead as its ambitious foray into the electric vehicle market continues to falter. The latest quarterly earnings report has revealed a grim picture for Ford's EV division, with a staggering $2.5 billion loss and a sharp 37% decline in revenue compared to the same period last year.



The company's flagship electric vehicle, the Mustang Mach-E, has failed to gain traction in the market, with sales dropping by 21% year-over-year. This dismal performance is a far cry from Ford's earlier projections, which had painted a rosy picture of the EV market and the company's ability to capture a significant share of it.



Ford's struggles in the EV space are particularly concerning given the broader industry trends. Competitors like Tesla and General Motors have been making significant strides in the market, with Tesla's Model 3 and Model Y dominating the sales charts and GM's Ultium battery platform gaining traction. Ford's inability to keep pace with these rivals is a worrying sign for the company's long-term prospects.



The company's management has acknowledged the challenges it faces in the EV market, with CEO Jim Farley admitting that Ford is "playing catch-up" in the race to electrify its fleet. However, the company's plans to invest $30 billion in EV development over the next five years may not be enough to turn the tide, especially given the fierce competition and the rapidly evolving nature of the market.



Ford's disappointing EV sales figures and mounting losses are a stark reminder that the road to electrification is fraught with challenges. The company will need to reevaluate its strategy and make significant changes if it hopes to regain its footing in this critical market.











NEWS: Ford's EV unit reported Q2 revenue of $1.1 billion and a loss of -$1.1 billion.



• EV vehicle volume: -23%

• EV revenue: -37%

• Q2 EV EBIT margin of negative -99.5% pic.twitter.com/ox3tt9ueUL — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) July 24, 2024



