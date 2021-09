It looks like Hyundai snuck in a NIGHTFALL-ESQUE package on the 2022 Santa Fe which we consider the BEST looking Hyundai in their lineup. It's called the XRT model.



The only thing they missed we feel is they only offer it with mid-level trim and we actually think it's BETTER looking than the top of the line Calligraphy edtion. The blackout suits it better.



What is YOUR opinion?



Have YOU seen one yet and what is your opinion of it?