It's already October! Seems like yesterday COVID was breaking out in February and the days were going by SO slowly.



But things are slowly getting back to normal...crawling along.



So any encouraging, uplifting news is gold to us!



So here you go...Ford ALREADY has pre-production Bronco's coming off the factory line!



Tell us what you think...Are you still as excited about the Bronco as you were when you first saw it and of THESE colors in the pic WHICH is your favorite?



New Preproduction 2021 Ford Broncos Off The Line In Area 51, Cyber Orange, Rapid Red, Iconic Silver, Race Red https://t.co/7TzU5wdNBh pic.twitter.com/bXedPNd0bq — Bronco6G (@Bronco6G) October 2, 2020