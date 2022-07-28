HOW? GM Claims It's Lukewarm EVs Will Become Players In Europe's White Hot Electric Vehicle Market

In May 2022, General Motors CEO Mary Barra confirmed the automaker's plan to return to Europe after largely leaving the region in 2017 when it sold Opel and Vauxhall to France's PSA Group, now part of Stellantis. At the time, Barra said GM's European comeback would be as an EV-only automaker, which is logical considering the EU's ban on fossil-fuel cars from 2035. GM established a new European arm late last year and it is currently preparing for a return with an all-electric lineup. We now get a more accurate picture of what GM's European range will look like from GM Europe boss Mahmoud Samara.



