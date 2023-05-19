HOW LOST IS BMW? Look At The BMW Concept Touring Coupe And You'll Know.

BMW pays homage to the original Z3 Coupe by resurrecting its spirit in a captivating concept car named the Touring Coupé. Unveiled at the prestigious 2023 Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este on the picturesque shores of Lake Como, Italy, this two-seater concept aims to showcase what a contemporary coupe version of the third-generation Z4 could have been, had it received the green light for production from the German automaker.



Drawing inspiration from the design concepts explored in the 1998 Z3 Coupé and refined in the sleeker 2006 Z4 Coupe, the Touring Coupé retains the familiar front styling of the latest Z4 roadster. However, it adopts a striking 2-door shooting brake (station wagon) silhouette at the rear, amplifying its visual impact and enhancing its practicality for everyday use.



Although destined to remain a unique creation, the BMW Concept Touring Coupé was meticulously crafted by a team at BMW's design studio in Munich. Domagoj Dukec, the head of BMW design, emphasizes the vehicle's celebration of the pure joy of driving, stating, "The BMW Concept Touring Coupé embodies the essence of sheer driving pleasure. This highly emotive vehicle demonstrates that the passion for driving pleasure has been and will continue to be indispensable throughout the ages."



Moving toward the rear, notable features include a redesigned windshield surround and a hardtop roof with a distinctive central channel. This central channel seamlessly integrates with new rear three-quarter panels, forming a bold pillar and muscular rear haunches. The Touring Coupé also boasts an elegantly shaped glasshouse along the sides, accentuated by a rising waistline that gracefully narrows towards the rear, complemented by additional rear side windows and a prominent brushed-aluminum surround.

At the rear, the Touring Coupé stands out with a shallow liftback-style tailgate adorned with a sizable spoiler element that visually extends the roofline, adding a touch of dynamism and sportiness.















