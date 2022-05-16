HOW MANY Of The Top 10 BEST SELLING EV's Can YOU Name? Bet There Are A FEW You'll MISS!

Despite a significantly higher price point, the Tesla Model S easily outsold the Ford Mustang Mach-E in the United States in the first quarter, making Tesla’s flagship sedan the third best-selling EV overall in the first three months of 2022.



According to data from Experian, a total of 9,250 Model S sedans were registered from January to March. That was 33% more than the Mach-E, which accumulated 6,957 registrations during the same time period. (via Automotive News)



While 33% is a big gap over the competition, it was nothing compared to the figures put forth by Tesla’s two most popular vehicles, the Model Y and the Model 3, which had 52,051 and 47,682 registrations respectively in Q1 2022.



The Model X also had a strong performance in Q1 with 4,899 registrations, good enough for 7th place on the top 10 selling EVs in the quarter.



The other EVs that made the top 10 include the Hyundai IONIQ 5, Kia EV6, Nissan Leaf, Kia Niro, and Volkswagen ID.4.



Do see any surprises on the list?









